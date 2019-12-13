Montgomery Police Charge Man with Assault in November Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Raymond McCray, 29, with second-degree assault in reference to a shooting that occurred on November 16 around 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Harmon Street.

The adult male victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during an argument with a subject he knew. Further investigation identified McCray as the suspect.

McCray was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged.