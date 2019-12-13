Showers and Storms Taper Off Overnight; Some Sunshine This Weekend

by Ben Lang

It was another dreary day across central and south Alabama. Along with the clouds sky and rounds of showers and storms, temperatures only managed the upper 40s to 50s this afternoon. Temperatures remain cool this evening, generally hovering in the upper 40s between 7 and 11 PM. Showers and storms continue, especially along and east of I-65. However, the heaviest rain comes to a close around midnight. Clouds linger overnight, with lows falling into the mid 40s.

Saturday features a mostly cloudy sky with perhaps a handful of isolated showers. More breaks of sun are possible by the afternoon, but highs likely only warm into the 50s to around 60°. Saturday night lows fall into the low 40s. Patchy dense fog could develop late Saturday night through Sunday morning. Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon with temperatures reaching the 60s to around 70°. Sunday night lows only fall into the upper 50s thanks to a southerly wind.

Strong storms are possible in our area Monday. Right now, the most likely timing for severe weather is Monday evening through Monday night. The Storm Prediction Center is already outlining an area for potential severe weather across the Mississippi River Valley and the northwest half of Alabama. Details are limited at this time, but all modes of severe weather appear possible, including tornadoes. We’ll keep a close eye on that system. Monday afternoon highs reach the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon. Showers and storms continue through Tuesday morning, but clear Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures drop considerably behind the front, with highs in the low 50s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night lows fall to near freezing.

Wednesday and Thursday feature a mostly sunny sky, but highs only reach the low to mid 50s. Wednesday night could be our coldest over the next eight days, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Another round of rain is possible next Friday/Saturday, but models disagree on that potential. Temperatures likely remain on the cool side, with highs in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday.