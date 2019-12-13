Suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s Death Blaming Each Other in the Crime

by Samantha Williams

Evidence shows that two people charged in the death of an Alabama toddler are blaming each other for harming the girl.

Patrick Stallworth and girlfriend Derick Irisha Brown are charged with capital murder for the death of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Her body was found in a dumpster ten days after being taken from a birthday party.

A police investigator testified Friday during a preliminary hearing. The detective said Brown told police she saw Stallworth sexually assault the child, and Stallworth said he saw Brown put her hand over the child’s nose and mouth.