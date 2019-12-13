Teen Charged in Crash That Killed Auburn Announcer Rod Bramblett and Wife Continues “Reckless Driving”

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Lee County prosecutor is asking a judge to revoke the bond of a teenager charged in the crash that killed Auburn University broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife.

According to reports, the Lee County district attorney’s office argued continued unsafe driving in asking a court to jail 16-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor of Auburn. A defense attorney says Taylor is “a very troubled young man” who needs help.

Authorities allege Taylor was speeding in May when he rear-ended a vehicle in Auburn, killing Bramblett and his wife, Paula.

Documents filed by prosecutors say Taylor received at least three tickets in November for speeding and reckless driving.

