Wet End to Work Week

by Ryan Stinnett

It has been a cold and rainy night, and the rain continues into our Friday. For today, expect a cloudy and chilly day as highs hold close to 50° with periods of rain with rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are expected for most communities, by the time the rain comes to an end tonight.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The rain is out of here by Saturday and the day will be dry. Saturday will feature more clouds than sun with highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds begin to increase Sunday night ahead of our next storm system early next week.

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: A potent storm system brings rain and storms back to Alabama early next week, late Monday and into Monday night. Still a lot to watch with the system but we may have to deal with some strong to severe storms as the track of the low is north of the area across the Mid-South.

The SPC has defined a risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of North, Central, and West Alabama already in their “Day 4” severe weather outlook as unstable air mass is expected to be in place across the state as highs in the low 70s are expected Monday afternoon. It is too early to define the specific threats and timing, but something to watch over the weekend. But for now, all modes of severe weather look to be possible.

MUCH COLDER AIR RETURNS: The storms end by early Tuesday, and much colder air moves into the state behind the front. There could be some lingering showers on Tuesday, but the rain will end quickly. Temperatures hold in the 50s all day Tuesday, and we drop into the lower 30s early Wednesday morning. For Wednesday and Thursday expect mainly sunny days with highs in the 50s and lows around freezing. Our next rain makers approaches the state late next in the Friday/Saturday time frame.

Have a Friday full of folly!!!

Ryan