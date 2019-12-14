Alabama Bicentennial: Complete List of Weekend Events

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama celebrates its bicentennial. State officials have a complete weekend full of events in downtown Montgomery to commemorate 200 years since Alabama became a state on Dec. 14, 1819.

ALABAMA BICENTENNIAL SCHEDULE

Saturday, December 14th

10 a.m.

ALABAMA BICENTENNIAL PARADE

Dexter Avenue

The Saturday celebration begins at 10 AM with a parade of Alabama people, places and history. From Court Square Fountain, a cavalcade of marching bands, city floats, living history on wheels-such as the USS Alabama Battleship Park and US Space and

Rocket Center-elected officials, cute kids, beauty queens and special Alabama notables will travel Dexter Avenue toward the State Capitol. More than 70 entries from around the state showcase our Alabama communities. The parade will conclude with the more than 150 member Bicentennial All Star Band performing an original composition: Something in the Water By: Anthony Krizan, Cheryl DaVeiga, Jerry Foster and Robert W. Smith

Noon

ALABAMA BICENTENNIAL PARK DEDICATION

Alabama Capitol steps

Midday ceremonies led by Governor Kay Ivey will include the official dedication of Alabama Bicentennial Park. Located at the foot of the Alabama State Capitol on Dexter Avenue, the park will tell the story of Alabama in 16 bronze plaques mounted on

Alabama granite bases.

1 p.m.

ALABAMA BICENTENNIAL FESTIVAL

State Capitol Complex, Department of Archives & History, and Downtown Montgomery The afternoon will offer exhibitions, performances and open houses in the Capitol Complex, up and down Dexter Avenue and throughout downtown Montgomery. The Alabama State Capitol and Alabama Department of Archives and History will host performances and presentations in their buildings and children’s games, traditional arts/crafts demonstrations and historic reenactors on their grounds. Museums, galleries, restaurants, and stores will host tours, exhibitions, and activities. The Alabama State Council on the Arts Gallery, in partnership with Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center from Camden, will feature exhibits and sales of works by contemporary Alabama artists.

• Free family-friendly event

• Historical re-enactors, craft/art demonstrations, performers

• Games and family activities

• Performances, talks, readings, dance

• Tours/open houses

• Special exhibits

• Multiple Performance stages

Alabama Department of Archives & History – Front Terrace Performances:

1:00 p.m. – Bay City Brass Band

1:15 p.m.- The Birmingham Sunlights

2:00 p.m. – Rollin’ In The Hay

3:00 p.m. – Banditos

Additional Sites:

Alabama State House

Alabama State Council on the Arts

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church

Rosa Parks Museum

Old Alabama Town

Freedom Rides Museum

Alabama Cattlemen’s Association

4 p.m.

ALABAMA BICENTENNIAL CONCERT AND FINALE PRESENTATION

State Capitol Steps

Information on the Alabama Bicentennial Finale Concert is coming. Check back often for special announcements about performers and schedule!

Sunday, December 15th

5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

ENCORE FINALE PRESENTATION

Alabama Attorney General Building