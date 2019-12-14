Alabama Bicentennial Parade Kicks Off Commemoration Grand Finale

by George McDonald

The grand finale of Alabama’s three year bicentennial commemoration — is underway this weekend in downtown Montgomery.

The Alabama Bicentennial Parade kicked off an event-filled Saturday — chocked full of events.

The parade featured dozens of floats — elected officials and other dignitaries — and marching bands from all over the state.

“You can’t beat all these bands they’re awesome. The state’s got some great schools and just wonderful musical talent here,” said Sharon Henderson of Montgomery.

The parade also showcased — some of the people, places and events — that highlight the state’s rich 200 year history.

“It’s wonderful,” said Joy Simpson of Montgomery.

“It’s very exciting. Two hundred years of history. And Alabama, especially Montgomery, has so much history.”

Thousands of people turned out for the parade — to take in all the sights and sounds.

The parade concluded with performance from the more than 150 member — Bicentennial All-Star Band.