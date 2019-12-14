Elmore County Superintendent To Propose Resolution for $50 Million Bond

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Elmore County Board of Education will hold a regular called board meeting on Monday, Dec. 16 where Superintendent Richard Dennis is expected to ask the board to approve a Resolution for a $50 million bond.

According to Administrative Assistant Jean Czerpak, the $50 million bond will go toward new construction projects in Elmore County Schools over the next several years. Projects include a new middle school in Redland, expanding the technical school, building a new band room at Stanhope Elmore and several other projects.

Superintendent Dennis will present a proposal to the board Monday night.

The board meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the gym of Holtville High School.