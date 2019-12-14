GoFundMe Page Set Up for Injured Ozark Police Officer

by Mandy McQueen

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Samuel Yoh, the Ozark police officer injured in an officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday night in Ozark.

The GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical bills and support the Yoh family.

According to the GoFundMe page, Yoh and his wife, Missy, have three children ranging in ages from 11 to 15. They are expecting a baby girl, due in February 2020.

At this time, the GoFundMe page has raised $5,610 of its $20,000 goal.

According to the Ozark Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. while officers were responding to a call in the 100 block of Briar Hill Court. Officer Yoh responded to the area where he observed an adult male carrying a rifle. Yoh got out of his patrol vehicle and the suspect immediately opened fire, striking him and the cruiser multiple times. Yoh returned fire to the suspect.

Yoh was transported Thursday night to Southeast Health in Dothan where he remains in critical condition. Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker requested the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.