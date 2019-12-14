Gov. Kay Ivey Dedicates Alabama Bicentennial Park on State’s 200th Birthday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hundreds gathered to watch a celebration on the Alabama Capitol steps as Gov. Kay Ivey dedicated the Alabama Bicentennial Park on the state’s 200th birthday. Alabama News Network provided a Special Report with Live coverage on CBS 8 and ABC 32.

The park dedication was just one of many events happening throughout downtown Montgomery to remember the day that Alabama attained statehood on Dec. 14, 1819.

The park is directly across Bainbridge Street from the front steps of the Capitol. It features 16 granite markers depicting important events in the state’s history. Many of those events also affected the course of the nation’s history, such as the Bloody Sunday march in Selma in 1965 and the dawning of the Space Age, led by teams working in Huntsville to put man on the moon in 1969.

The park is free to visit. It was designed to create a legacy of Alabama’s first 200 years that will last far beyond the rest of the day’s events.