Milder Sunday; Strong Storms Possible Monday Night

by Ben Lang

Despite the cloudy start to the weekend, the clouds briefly broke up for a healthy dose of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds are filling back in this evening, and we’ll be somewhere between a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. Expect a cool evening, with temperatures around 50° at 7PM but falling into the 40s after that. Lows fall into the low to mid 40s. Patchy fog could develop after midnight, and it could be locally dense around sunrise Sunday. Be on the lookout for that and drive safely if you’re hitting the roads early.

The gradually clears Sunday morning, with a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Winds shift to the southeast, and high temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds increase Sunday night, and lows only fall into the upper 50s.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 70s Monday. Isolated showers are also possible. Strong to severe storms still appear possible Monday night. The SPC introduced a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe weather across much of our area through 6AM Tuesday. All modes of severe weather appear possible, including tornadoes. We’ll keep a close eye on that system. Showers and storms continue through Tuesday morning, but clear Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures drop considerably behind the front. Tuesday’s high temperatures may occur during the morning, with temperatures only in the 40s during the afternoon. Tuesday night lows fall to near freezing.

Wednesday and Thursday feature a mostly sunny sky, but highs only reach the low to mid 50s. Wednesday night could be our coldest over the next eight days, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Our next round of rain appears to be next Friday into Saturday. Temperatures likely remain on the cool side, with highs in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday. Sunshine could return next Sunday, with highs in the 50s.