Montgomery Fire & Rescue Battles Blaze in House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery fire fighters battled a blaze within a home on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to a fire at the 2100 block of Dorthy Street in Montgomery.

Once they arrived, heavy smoke could be seen coming from a one story home. According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, units made an aggressive attack and located the bulk of the fire in the attic. Searches were performed and the home was found to be unoccupied at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department’s chaplain is assisting the family and the cause of the fire is being investigated.