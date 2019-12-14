Shooting at Suburban Atlanta Mall Injures 1 as Shoppers Flee

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATLANTA (AP) – A shooting in a mall food court has sent suburban Atlanta shoppers fleeing in panic. The Cobb County Police Department says one person was shot and wounded Saturday at Cumberland Mall, with the suspect running away. The wounded person was taken to a hospital, but police aren’t describing the extent of the victim’s injuries. Police say they have identified a suspect and are looking for him. Witnesses tell The Associated Press they saw a man bleeding on the floor of the food court after shots rang out.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)