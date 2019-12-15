Alabama Man Arrested in Fire Vehicle Theft that Led to Chase

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man has been arrested for stealing a fire chief’s vehicle and running from police in a high-speed chase that he narrated on the vehicle’s in-car video system. News media report that the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Logan Cale Norton on Wednesday. Glencoe’s fire chief Richard Johnson says firefighters were answering a call when Norton jumped into Johnson’s marked vehicle and took off, with the emergency lights still on​. The sheriff’s office says Norton eventually surrendered without resistance after stopping at the main fire hall. Officials say Norton can be heard on the dash camera in the stolen vehicle narrating the pursuit as he was running from law enforcement.

