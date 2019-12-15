Hallmark Draws Criticism after Pulling Same-Sex Wedding Ads
NEW YORK (AP) – The Hallmark Channel faced some bitter criticism on social media Sunday over its decision to pull ads for a wedding planning site featuring two brides kissing at the altar. The network pulled the ads for the Zola website following a complaint from the conservative group One Million Moms. A Hallmark spokesperson told the AP the network had pulled the ads because the controversy was creating a distraction. A BoycottHallmark hashtag was trending on Twitter at one point, and celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, William Shatner and Sandra Bernhard blasted the decision on Twitter. DeGeneres asked: “Isn’t it almost 2020?”
