Selma Thrift Shop Helps Families Dealing with Autism & Alzheimer’s

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma non-profit group — is working to help keep people with autism and Alzheimer’s safe — and give their family members — some peace of mind.

The Autism and Alzheimer’s Outreach Group runs a thrift shop.

Money the group makes from the store is used to buy tracking bracelets for the Project Lifesaver program.

Bracelets transmit the location of the wearer — to any law enforcement agency participating in the program.

Group members say it’s a way to help families — track loved ones who suffer from either disorder — if they wander off.

“People don’t know the need until it’s too late so many times,” said Director Oscar Wayne Calloway.

“Don’t wait ’til they’re gone and you’re not able to find them. When you start seeing that they’re wandering, then its time to get a bracelet.”

The store will be closing for the holidays on Wednesday.

It opens during the first two weeks of every other month — and won’t open again — until February.