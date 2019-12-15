Severe Storm Threat Monday Night

by Ben Lang

Locally dense fog greeted us Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon turned out pretty nice in our area. High temperatures rose into the low 70s in many locations. Winds out of the southeast keep the area mild this evening, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s this evening. Overnight lows may occur before midnight, generally in the upper 50s. Temperatures may rise into the low and mid 60s by sunrise Monday morning. Patchy fog could develop overnight, but should be limited somewhat by our southeast wind. Isolated showers are also possible late tonight through Monday morning.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 70s Monday. Isolated showers are also possible. Severe weather remains a strong possibility Monday night. The SPC maintains a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe weather across much of our area. Damaging straight line winds, tornadoes, and even large hail are possible. The main threat window looks like approximately 6PM Monday through 6AM Tuesday. Showers and storms continue through Tuesday morning, but clear Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures drop considerably behind the front. Tuesday’s high temperatures may occur during the morning, with temperatures only in the 40s during the afternoon. Tuesday night lows fall to near freezing.

Wednesday and Thursday feature lots of sunshine, but highs only reach the low to mid 50s. Wednesday night could be our coldest over the next eight days, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Our next round of rain appears to be next weekend, with the best chance on Saturday. Temperatures likely remain on the cool side, with highs in the mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday. Rain could continue into Sunday, but next Monday looks dry, mainly sunny, and milder with highs in the low 60s.