Across Alabama: Two People Killed in North Alabama Storm

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities in Lawrence County have confirmed that two people have been killed and several others injured when severe storms moved through North Alabama Monday.

The two people killed were in the community of Town Creek in Lawrence County, about 25 miles west of Decatur, south of the Tennessee River.

They were near County Road 265 which was blocked with fallen trees and other debris after the storm hit. It is believed to have been a tornado, though the strength of the storm has yet to be confirmed.