Auburn Baseball comes in at No. 8 in Preseason Poll

by Adam Solomon

TUSCON, Ariz. – The Auburn baseball team checked in at No. 8 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 40 NCAA Division I preseason poll, it was announced Monday.

The No. 8 national ranking matches the team’s final ranking a year ago, which was tied for the third-highest final ranking in program history.

Auburn is one of five Southeastern Conference teams that appeared in the top 10. The Tigers are joined by Vanderbilt (No. 2), Mississippi State (No. 6), Georgia (No. 7) and Arkansas (No. 9). The complete preseason poll can be found here.

Coming off its first College World Series appearance in 22 years, The Tigers return seven of its nine everyday position players and nine of its 10 pitchers who threw 30 or more innings in 2019. Head coach Butch Thompson and the Tigers also welcome a recruiting class that was ranked as high as No. 9 in the country by Baseball America, marking Thompson’s 12th top-10 class since 2003.

Auburn opens the 2020 campaign with a four-game series against Illinois-Chicago beginning Friday, Feb. 14 at Plainsman Park. Season Tickets cost $215 per seat and cover the Tigers’ 37-game home schedule. Fans can reach the Auburn ticket office by phone at 855-282-2010 or by emailing tickets@auburn.edu. To order tickets online, click here.