Dallas County EMA Announces Storm Shelters Across County

Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles has announced a list of storm shelters opening across the county.

 

  1. Burnsville (behind Fire Station) 8609 Alabama Highway 14 E, Selma, AL 36703
  2. Orrville (behind Keith High School1274 Co Rd 115, Orrville, AL 36767 
  3. City Shelter: 1609 JL Chestnut Ave, Selma, AL
  4. Tipton (Jim Minor Garden Homes2534 Brown Street, Selma, AL 36701 
  5. Valley Grande (Horse Arena3271 Co Rd 65, Valley Grande, AL 
  6. Southside High School (behind Fieldhouse) 7975 US Hwy 80 E, Selma, AL 
  7. Plantersville (Beside Noodies BBQ) 530 Pecan Rd,Plantersville, AL 

 

In case of severe weather, you are advised to get  to one of these facilities.

