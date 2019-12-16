Dallas County EMA Announces Storm Shelters Across County
Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles has announced a list of storm shelters opening across the county.
- Burnsville (behind Fire Station) 8609 Alabama Highway 14 E, Selma, AL 36703
- Orrville (behind Keith High School) 1274 Co Rd 115, Orrville, AL 36767
- City Shelter: 1609 JL Chestnut Ave, Selma, AL
- Tipton (Jim Minor Garden Homes) 2534 Brown Street, Selma, AL 36701
- Valley Grande (Horse Arena) 3271 Co Rd 65, Valley Grande, AL
- Southside High School (behind Fieldhouse) 7975 US Hwy 80 E, Selma, AL
- Plantersville (Beside Noodies BBQ) 530 Pecan Rd,Plantersville, AL
In case of severe weather, you are advised to get to one of these facilities.