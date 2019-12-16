Dallas County EMA Announces Storm Shelters Across County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles has announced a list of storm shelters opening across the county.

Burnsville ( behind Fire Station ) 8609 Alabama Highway 14 E, Selma, AL 36703 Orrville ( behind Keith High School ) 1274 Co Rd 115, Orrville , AL 36767 City Shelter: 1609 JL Chestnut Ave, Selma, AL Tipton ( Jim Minor Garden Homes ) 2534 Brown Street, Selma , AL 36701 Valley Grande ( Horse Arena ) 3271 Co Rd 65, V alley Grande , AL Southsi de High School ( behind Fieldhouse ) 7975 US Hwy 80 E, Selma , AL Plantersville ( Beside Noodies BBQ ) 530 Pecan Rd, Plantersville , AL

In case of severe weather, you are advised to get to one of these facilities.