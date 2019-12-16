Elmore County School Board Approves $50 Million Dollar Bond

by Jerome Jones

Monday night the Elmore County School board unanimously approved a $50 million dollar bond for new building projects in the school system over the next several years.

The plans include building a new middle school in Redland, expanding the county’s technical school,

building a new band room at stanhope elmore, and several other projects.

Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis says Elmore County Schools have seen significant growth in the past few years, and the bond will allow the school system keep up with that growth.