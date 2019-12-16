Severe Storms Possible Tonight!

by Shane Butler

TONIGHT

A severe storm threat for our entire area tonight into early Tuesday morning! All modes of severe storms will be possible with this system. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 70 mph, tornadoes, and golf ball size hail. The storms will advance eastward out of MS and into west AL through the early evening hours. Areas along and east of I-65 will experience the impacts late evening and into the overnight hours. Everyone needs to be storm alert as this system moves through the area.

TUESDAY

Improving weather conditions are on the way for Tuesday afternoon. Gusty northerly winds will usher in clearing and colder air. Temps will be falling through the afternoon hours. We’re looking at sunny but cooler weather conditions for the remainder of the work week. Highs will only manage 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s for a few nights.

WEEKEND

Our next round of showers/rain will make its way into the area over the upcoming weekend. Temps will warm a bit with highs back in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS

A look ahead toward Christmas week is indicating dry and fairly mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s.