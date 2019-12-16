Suspect Captured in Chilton County Manhunt

by Alabama News Network Staff

A multi-agency manhunt is underway in Chilton County.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Eric Humphrey. He is wanted on multiple charges.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office says it was involved in a car chase earlier near Lay Dam Road and Exit 212 on I-65.

Call 9-1-1 if you see Humphrey or know of his whereabouts.

**UPDATE**

A manhunt for Eric Humphrey has ended.

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office says they have Humphrey in police custody.

Charges for Humphrey are pending and additional charges will be added to those he was wanted for.