Tornado Watch Issued for West Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

A tornado watch has been issued for West Alabama, including parts of the Alabama News Network viewing area, until 11PM CST tonight.

Some of the counties in the watch area are: Greene, Hale, Marengo, Monroe and Perry.

Storms moving eastward from Mississippi will be capable of producing tornadoes.

ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK WEATHER AUTHORITY RESOURCES:

Live Interactive Radar

Weather Authority on Facebook

Weather Authority on Twitter

Weather Authority on the Web

Your Alabama News Network Weather Authority team will be here around the clock to track the storms, with updates on CBS 8, ABC 32 and on our digital platforms.