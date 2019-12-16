Tornado Watch Issued for West Alabama
A tornado watch has been issued for West Alabama, including parts of the Alabama News Network viewing area, until 11PM CST tonight.
Some of the counties in the watch area are: Greene, Hale, Marengo, Monroe and Perry.
Storms moving eastward from Mississippi will be capable of producing tornadoes.
ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK WEATHER AUTHORITY RESOURCES:
Your Alabama News Network Weather Authority team will be here around the clock to track the storms, with updates on CBS 8, ABC 32 and on our digital platforms.