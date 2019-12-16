Tornado Watch Until 4AM for Much of Viewing Area
A tornado watch has been issued for much of the Alabama News Network viewing area until 4AM CST on Tuesday as a line of potentially severe storms continues to push eastward.
In our area, the counties in the watch area include:
Autauga, Bibb. Butler, Chilton, Conecuh, Coosa, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Tallapoosa, Wilcox.
ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK WEATHER AUTHORITY RESOURCES:
Your Alabama News Network Weather Authority team will be here around the clock to track the storms, with updates on CBS 8, ABC 32 and on our digital platforms.