Troy Police Make Arrest in Car Theft Following High Speed Pursuit

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department arrested Jonathan Lamar Bundy, 27 of Banks, December 13 in reference to a report of a stolen blue 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle was stolen from the 400 block of U.S. 231.

Officers later observed this vehicle travelling north on U.S. highway 29 in the area of County Road 2209 without headlights. As officers attempted a traffic stop the vehicle accelerated and led officers on a lengthy pursuit. During the pursuit, officers were able to successfully deploy spike strips which greatly added to the success of Bundy’s capture.

The pursuit ended when Bundy crashed the vehicle he was driving while trying to turn onto Alabama Highway 223 from County Road 6663. Bundy then attempted to flee on foot but was caught after a short foot chase by officers.

Bundy was charged with Auto Theft and Attempting to Elude Officers. Bundy was also charged with Reckless Endangerment and Obstructing Governmental Operations for an incident that occurred earlier the same date.

Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of U.S. 231 to investigate a report of a subject siphoning gasoline. When officers made contact the suspect who was identified as Jonathan Bundy, he fled the scene in a red Chevrolet Tahoe at a high rate of speed. The red Chevrolet Tahoe was later found abandoned nearby, shortly before the report of the Blue Chevrolet Tahoe being reported stolen.

The Troy Police Department was assisted by ALEA and the Pike County Sheriff’s office in this pursuit. Other charges may be pending.

Bundy was transported to the Troy City jail where is was processed and made bond for Reckless Endangerment, Obstructing Governmental Operations and Attempting to Elude. Bundy was then taken to the County Jail where is being held on a $10,000 bond for Auto Theft.