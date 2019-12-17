ADPH Warns Peak Flu Season Is Just Around the Corner

by Justin Walker

Flu season is in full swing, and experts are warning that now is the time to take precautions so that you don’t catch the illness.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, this year’s flu season had its earliest start in 10 years- since the 2009 H1N1 outbreak.

“We’re seeing it everywhere in the state,” Epidemiologist Supervisor Amanda Ingram said.

Ingram says one in every twenty individuals visiting their doctors have flu-like symptoms.

“We’re seeing wide spread activity in the state of Alabama. Almost every single district has gotten either increased influenza-like illness visits to their physician, or they’re seeing laboratory confirmed specimens,” Ingram said.

Alabama has not reached peak flu season, which typically comes between December and January, but Ingram says now is the time to prepare.

“The number one thing is of course getting the flu vaccine. That is the single most way you can prevent getting the flu. Of course, wash your hands, that’s a really big thing,” Ingram said.

It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine. Some pharmacies and doctors offices still have signs up urging patients to walk in.

“We always recommend anytime during flu season to get the flu vaccine,” Ingram said.

Influenza is not the only illness spreading across the state. There are a variety of illnesses that are spreading, including Metapneumovirus, Corona virus, and paraenfluenza.

“We also have six other respiratory viruses that we have identified and the specimens that are being sent to the state labs, so its not just flu,” Ingram said.

Which means washing your hands and covering your cough will go a long way in making sure you’re not spreading diseases. Young children and adults over the age of 65 run a greater risk of catching the flu. Ungram says it is vital for those age groups to get the vaccine so they are better protected..

The CDC estimates there have been more than 2 million flu cases that have resulted in at least 1,300 deaths this season.