Greenville Police Charge Man with Possession of Child Porn

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man accused of possessing child pornography is behind bars in the city of Greenville.

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the unidentified 31-year-old man was arrested following an investigation.

The suspect faces 10 counts of sodomy, two counts of electronic solicitation and two counts of possession of child porn.

