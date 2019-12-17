Kidnapping Charges Dropped Against One Suspect in Aniah Blanchard Case

by Samantha Williams

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said they have requested Antwon ‘Squirmy’ Fisher’s charge of Kidnapping First Degree be dismissed. DA Hughes told us following Fisher’s arrest, it was determined that his conduct did not rise to the level of accomplice liability originally charged and is required under Alabama law. DA Hughes said no action taken by Fisher in connection with this case occurred in Lee County.

DA Hughes ensured the investigation into the murder of Aniah Blanchard is still ongoing, and law enforcement will continue to evaluate and exhaust all leads in the pursuit of justice for Aniah and her family.