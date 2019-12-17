MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Cold & Flu benefits + Chili peppers benefits

by Samantha Williams

New research found catching a cold lowers the odds of getting the flu at the same time. The reverse also seemed to be true. Researchers in Scotland found those who have the flu are 70% less likely to also become infected with the rhinovirus, which is a type of virus that can cause the common cold.

researchers in Italy find people who ate chili peppers four times a week or more reduce their risk of dying from a heart attack by 40 percent. The main substance in chili peppers is Capsaicin. It’s been shown to reduce inflammation that can lead to the development of some diseases.