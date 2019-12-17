New Photos of Tornado Damage in Marengo County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has new photos of the tornado damage from Marengo County.

The National Weather Service says its preliminary reports show an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at up to 120MPH hit an area of Marengo County on Monday as a line of severe storms pushed through the state.

Alabama News Network was on the scene with Thunder Truck in the aftermath of the storm.

The area that was hit was in the Salt Well community on U.S. Highway 80, just southwest of Demopolis.

Two mobile homes were destroyed, and three people were injured.

Stay with Alabama News Network and our Weather Authority team anytime severe weather threatens. Look for more reports from our Thunder Truck, which can broadcast Live from anywhere severe weather threatens.