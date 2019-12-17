Severe Threat Over; Colder Temperatures Today

by Ryan Stinnett

We are still seeing some lingering rain and a few storms across the area this morning, but the severe weather threat is over. The main story for today will be the much colder air moving into state. It should remain a mostly cloudy day with temperatures falling from the 60s this morning, into the 40s by late this afternoon. A chilly northwest wind of 15-25 mph will kick in and of course that will make it feel even colder. Tonight the sky will be clearing with lows by first thing tomorrow morning in the lower 30s.

REST OF WEEK: Tomorrow and Thursday will be dry with a good supply of sunshine both days; morning lows will be around freezing. The high tomorrow will be in the lower 50s, followed by mid 50s Thursday. Clouds begin to increase Friday of an upper air system which will bring the chance for a few scattered showers late Friday and Friday night. Highs Friday will be in the mid 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will mention more clouds than sun with some scattered showers on Saturday with highs around 60° as an upper trough swings through the state. Moisture levels will be limited, so meaningful rain isn’t expected at this time. Sunday looks to feature a mainly sunny sky and milder temps with highs in the low to mid 60s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: An upper ridge will likely keep the weather dry and pleasant much of next week. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s…if you are looking for a white Christmas, don’t look anywhere in Alabama.

Stay warm as temperatures fall today!

Ryan