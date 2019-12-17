Sunshine Returns Wednesday

by Shane Butler

The rain is long gone but the clouds linger tonight. Temps will eventually drop into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning. High pressure will build over the deep south and this allows us to dry out for a few days. We should see lots of sunshine but temps will remain cool. Highs will only manage 50s while overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Our next rain maker takes shape over the gulf later this week. An area of low pressure sends gulf moisture into the state and this keeps a decent chance for rain over us both Saturday and Sunday. This system departs early next week and that puts us into a sunny and dry weather pattern just in time for Christmas. Abundant sunshine will help send temps into the mid to upper 60s through the holiday period.