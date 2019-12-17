TSA Precheck Enrollment Center Opens at Montgomery Regional Airport

by Andrew James

The Montgomery Regional Airport is hoping to ease your holiday travel stress and give you a way to get through the lines quickly.

This week the airport is offering a TSA Pre-check Enrollment Center. Usually travelers would have to sign up online or at other airports across the country. More than 200 airports participate in TSA Pre-check across the country.

TSA Pre-Check travelers can keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on. They can also keep laptops and some liquid bags in their carry-on as they go through the security checkpoint.

“It is an ease for both types of travelers, leisure, international, as well as those business travelers who fly through MGM,” explained Executive Director Marshall Taggart, Jr.

The application fee is $85 and it’s good for five years. Enrollment is happening all week by appointment or walk-up.

For more information visit flymgm.com.