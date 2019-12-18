Auburn signs 22, Alabama adds 20 on First Day of Early Signing Period

by Adam Solomon

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Alabama Football Adds 20 Student-Athletes on First Day of Early Signing Period

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football has added 20 student-athletes to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

The 20 high school players come from eight states – Alabama (9), California (1) Florida (3), Georgia (3), Louisiana (1), Maryland (1), Ohio (1) and Texas (1). Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster – four players apiece at linebacker, defensive back and defensive linemen, along with two offensive linemen, a pair of running backs and one player at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and athlete.

Among the 20 players are:

  • Three five-star prospects (by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, Rivals.com): Chris Braswell, Drew Sanders and Bryce Young
  • All 20 student-athletes are listed as a four-star prospect by at least one of the following: 247Sports, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com
  • Fourteen players were selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Kyle Edwards, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Malachi Moore, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Kristian Story, Ronald Williams, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young
  • Thirteen players were ranked in the ESPN300: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Kristian Story, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young
  • Sixteen players were listed on the Rivals250: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Jah-Marien Latham, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore, Jahquez Robinson, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Kristian Story, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young
  • Eight players were listed on the Rivals100: Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Demouy Kennedy, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young

 

2020 Alabama Early Signing Day Roster – Signees (20)

NAME                            POS       HT           WT                         HOMETOWN/SCHOOL

William Anderson Jr.       DL         6-4           230                         Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown

Brian Branch                   DB         6-0           185                         Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek

Chris Braswell                 DL         6-3           220                         Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy

Jackson Bratton              LB          6-3           233                         Muscle Shoals, Ala./Muscle Shoals

Caden Clark                   TE          6-4           258                         Akron, Ohio/Archbishop Hoban

Javion Cohen                  OL         6-4           296                         Phenix City, Ala./Central

Kyle Edwards                 RB         6-0           205                         Destrehan, La./Destrehan

Thaiu Jones-Bell             WR        6-0           190                         Hallandale, Fla./Miami Carol City

Demouy Kennedy           LB          6-3           215                         Theodore, Ala./Theodore

Jah-Marien Latham         DL         6-3           297                         Reform, Ala./Pickens County

Seth McLaughlin             OL         6-4           278                         Buford, Ga./Buford

Malachi Moore                DB         6-0           180                         Trussville, Ala./Hewitt-Trussville

Jahquez Robinson          DB         6-2           185                         Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood

Quandarrius Robinson    LB          6-5           220                         Birmingham, Ala./Jackson-Olin

Drew Sanders                 LB          6-5           230                         Denton, Texas/Ryan

Timothy Smith                DL         6-4           325                         Sebastian, Fla./Sebastian River

Kristian Story                  ATH       6-1           213                         Lanett, Ala./Lanett

Ronald Williams              DB         6-2           188                         Ferriday, La./Hutchinson C.C./Ferriday

Roydell Williams             RB         5-10         207                         Hueytown, Ala./Hueytown

Bryce Young                  QB         6-0           190                         Santa Ana, Calif./Mater Dei

 

Auburn Football Early Signing Class

 

Auburn – Auburn football is adding 22 of the nation’s top high school and junior college football players for the 2020 season, head coach Gus Malzahn announced this afternoon.

Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby          RB      6-0      209          LaGrange, GA/Callaway

Elijah Canion                            WR     6-4      201          Sunrise, FL/Chaminade-Madonna

Ze’Vian Capers                          WR     6-4      192          Alpharetta, GA/Denmark

Brenden Coffey                         OT     6-6      264          Paradise, CA/Butte CC

Marco Domio                           CB      6-1      172          Houston, TX/Blinn JC

JJ Evans                                    WR     6-2      192          Montevallo, AL/Montevallo

Daniel Foster-Allen                    DE     6-4      264          Saraland, AL/St. Paul’s

Chayil Garnett                           QB     6-1      211          Lake Wales, FL/Lakeland

Romello Height                         Buck   6-4      217          Dublin, GA/Dublin

Kobe Hudson                           WR     6-0      185          Pine Mountain, GA/Troup County

Avery Jernigan                           C        6-3      306          Blackshear, GA/Pierce County

Tate Johnson                            OG     6-3      325          LaGrange, GA/Callaway

JJ Pegues                                   TE      6-2      298          Oxford, MS/Oxford

Eric Reed Jr.                              CB      6-0      195          Shreveport, LA/Calvary Baptist

Cam Riley                                  LB      6-4      207          Evergreen, AL/Hillcrest

Wesley Steiner                           LB      6-0      226          Warner Robins, GA/Houston County

Ladarius Tennison                     S         5-10    195          Rockledge, FL/Rockledge

Chris Thompson Jr.                   S         6-1      201          DeSoto, TX/Duncanville

Desmond Tisdol                       LB      6-0      210          Rochelle, GA/Wilcox County

Zykeivous Walker                      DE     6-4      267          Ellaville, GA/Schley County

Jeremiah Wright                         OL     6-5      340          Selma, AL/Selma

Kilian Zierer                              OT     6-7      284          Hohenkirchen, Germany/College of Canyons CC

