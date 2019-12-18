Auburn signs 22, Alabama adds 20 on First Day of Early Signing Period

by Adam Solomon

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Alabama Football Adds 20 Student-Athletes on First Day of Early Signing Period

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football has added 20 student-athletes to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

The 20 high school players come from eight states – Alabama (9), California (1) Florida (3), Georgia (3), Louisiana (1), Maryland (1), Ohio (1) and Texas (1). Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster – four players apiece at linebacker, defensive back and defensive linemen, along with two offensive linemen, a pair of running backs and one player at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and athlete.

Among the 20 players are:

Three five-star prospects (by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, Rivals.com): Chris Braswell, Drew Sanders and Bryce Young

All 20 student-athletes are listed as a four-star prospect by at least one of the following: 247Sports, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com

Fourteen players were selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Kyle Edwards, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Malachi Moore, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Kristian Story, Ronald Williams, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young

Thirteen players were ranked in the ESPN300: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Kristian Story, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young

Sixteen players were listed on the Rivals250: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Jah-Marien Latham, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore, Jahquez Robinson, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Kristian Story, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young

Eight players were listed on the Rivals100: Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Demouy Kennedy, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young

2020 Alabama Early Signing Day Roster – Signees (20)

NAME POS HT WT HOMETOWN/SCHOOL

William Anderson Jr. DL 6-4 230 Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown

Brian Branch DB 6-0 185 Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek

Chris Braswell DL 6-3 220 Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy

Jackson Bratton LB 6-3 233 Muscle Shoals, Ala./Muscle Shoals

Caden Clark TE 6-4 258 Akron, Ohio/Archbishop Hoban

Javion Cohen OL 6-4 296 Phenix City, Ala./Central

Kyle Edwards RB 6-0 205 Destrehan, La./Destrehan

Thaiu Jones-Bell WR 6-0 190 Hallandale, Fla./Miami Carol City

Demouy Kennedy LB 6-3 215 Theodore, Ala./Theodore

Jah-Marien Latham DL 6-3 297 Reform, Ala./Pickens County

Seth McLaughlin OL 6-4 278 Buford, Ga./Buford

Malachi Moore DB 6-0 180 Trussville, Ala./Hewitt-Trussville

Jahquez Robinson DB 6-2 185 Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood

Quandarrius Robinson LB 6-5 220 Birmingham, Ala./Jackson-Olin

Drew Sanders LB 6-5 230 Denton, Texas/Ryan

Timothy Smith DL 6-4 325 Sebastian, Fla./Sebastian River

Kristian Story ATH 6-1 213 Lanett, Ala./Lanett

Ronald Williams DB 6-2 188 Ferriday, La./Hutchinson C.C./Ferriday

Roydell Williams RB 5-10 207 Hueytown, Ala./Hueytown

Bryce Young QB 6-0 190 Santa Ana, Calif./Mater Dei

Auburn Football Early Signing Class

Auburn – Auburn football is adding 22 of the nation’s top high school and junior college football players for the 2020 season, head coach Gus Malzahn announced this afternoon.

Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby RB 6-0 209 LaGrange, GA/Callaway

Elijah Canion WR 6-4 201 Sunrise, FL/Chaminade-Madonna

Ze’Vian Capers WR 6-4 192 Alpharetta, GA/Denmark

Brenden Coffey OT 6-6 264 Paradise, CA/Butte CC

Marco Domio CB 6-1 172 Houston, TX/Blinn JC

JJ Evans WR 6-2 192 Montevallo, AL/Montevallo

Daniel Foster-Allen DE 6-4 264 Saraland, AL/St. Paul’s

Chayil Garnett QB 6-1 211 Lake Wales, FL/Lakeland

Romello Height Buck 6-4 217 Dublin, GA/Dublin

Kobe Hudson WR 6-0 185 Pine Mountain, GA/Troup County

Avery Jernigan C 6-3 306 Blackshear, GA/Pierce County

Tate Johnson OG 6-3 325 LaGrange, GA/Callaway

JJ Pegues TE 6-2 298 Oxford, MS/Oxford

Eric Reed Jr. CB 6-0 195 Shreveport, LA/Calvary Baptist

Cam Riley LB 6-4 207 Evergreen, AL/Hillcrest

Wesley Steiner LB 6-0 226 Warner Robins, GA/Houston County

Ladarius Tennison S 5-10 195 Rockledge, FL/Rockledge

Chris Thompson Jr. S 6-1 201 DeSoto, TX/Duncanville

Desmond Tisdol LB 6-0 210 Rochelle, GA/Wilcox County

Zykeivous Walker DE 6-4 267 Ellaville, GA/Schley County

Jeremiah Wright OL 6-5 340 Selma, AL/Selma

Kilian Zierer OT 6-7 284 Hohenkirchen, Germany/College of Canyons CC