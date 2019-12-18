Auburn signs 22, Alabama adds 20 on First Day of Early Signing Period
Alabama Football Adds 20 Student-Athletes on First Day of Early Signing Period
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football has added 20 student-athletes to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
The 20 high school players come from eight states – Alabama (9), California (1) Florida (3), Georgia (3), Louisiana (1), Maryland (1), Ohio (1) and Texas (1). Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster – four players apiece at linebacker, defensive back and defensive linemen, along with two offensive linemen, a pair of running backs and one player at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and athlete.
Among the 20 players are:
- Three five-star prospects (by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, Rivals.com): Chris Braswell, Drew Sanders and Bryce Young
- All 20 student-athletes are listed as a four-star prospect by at least one of the following: 247Sports, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com
- Fourteen players were selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Kyle Edwards, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Malachi Moore, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Kristian Story, Ronald Williams, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young
- Thirteen players were ranked in the ESPN300: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Kristian Story, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young
- Sixteen players were listed on the Rivals250: William Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Jackson Bratton, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Demouy Kennedy, Jah-Marien Latham, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore, Jahquez Robinson, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Kristian Story, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young
- Eight players were listed on the Rivals100: Brian Branch, Chris Braswell, Demouy Kennedy, Quandarrius Robinson, Drew Sanders, Timothy Smith, Roydell Williams and Bryce Young
2020 Alabama Early Signing Day Roster – Signees (20)
NAME POS HT WT HOMETOWN/SCHOOL
William Anderson Jr. DL 6-4 230 Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown
Brian Branch DB 6-0 185 Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek
Chris Braswell DL 6-3 220 Baltimore, Md./St. Frances Academy
Jackson Bratton LB 6-3 233 Muscle Shoals, Ala./Muscle Shoals
Caden Clark TE 6-4 258 Akron, Ohio/Archbishop Hoban
Javion Cohen OL 6-4 296 Phenix City, Ala./Central
Kyle Edwards RB 6-0 205 Destrehan, La./Destrehan
Thaiu Jones-Bell WR 6-0 190 Hallandale, Fla./Miami Carol City
Demouy Kennedy LB 6-3 215 Theodore, Ala./Theodore
Jah-Marien Latham DL 6-3 297 Reform, Ala./Pickens County
Seth McLaughlin OL 6-4 278 Buford, Ga./Buford
Malachi Moore DB 6-0 180 Trussville, Ala./Hewitt-Trussville
Jahquez Robinson DB 6-2 185 Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood
Quandarrius Robinson LB 6-5 220 Birmingham, Ala./Jackson-Olin
Drew Sanders LB 6-5 230 Denton, Texas/Ryan
Timothy Smith DL 6-4 325 Sebastian, Fla./Sebastian River
Kristian Story ATH 6-1 213 Lanett, Ala./Lanett
Ronald Williams DB 6-2 188 Ferriday, La./Hutchinson C.C./Ferriday
Roydell Williams RB 5-10 207 Hueytown, Ala./Hueytown
Bryce Young QB 6-0 190 Santa Ana, Calif./Mater Dei
Auburn Football Early Signing Class
Auburn – Auburn football is adding 22 of the nation’s top high school and junior college football players for the 2020 season, head coach Gus Malzahn announced this afternoon.
Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby RB 6-0 209 LaGrange, GA/Callaway
Elijah Canion WR 6-4 201 Sunrise, FL/Chaminade-Madonna
Ze’Vian Capers WR 6-4 192 Alpharetta, GA/Denmark
Brenden Coffey OT 6-6 264 Paradise, CA/Butte CC
Marco Domio CB 6-1 172 Houston, TX/Blinn JC
JJ Evans WR 6-2 192 Montevallo, AL/Montevallo
Daniel Foster-Allen DE 6-4 264 Saraland, AL/St. Paul’s
Chayil Garnett QB 6-1 211 Lake Wales, FL/Lakeland
Romello Height Buck 6-4 217 Dublin, GA/Dublin
Kobe Hudson WR 6-0 185 Pine Mountain, GA/Troup County
Avery Jernigan C 6-3 306 Blackshear, GA/Pierce County
Tate Johnson OG 6-3 325 LaGrange, GA/Callaway
JJ Pegues TE 6-2 298 Oxford, MS/Oxford
Eric Reed Jr. CB 6-0 195 Shreveport, LA/Calvary Baptist
Cam Riley LB 6-4 207 Evergreen, AL/Hillcrest
Wesley Steiner LB 6-0 226 Warner Robins, GA/Houston County
Ladarius Tennison S 5-10 195 Rockledge, FL/Rockledge
Chris Thompson Jr. S 6-1 201 DeSoto, TX/Duncanville
Desmond Tisdol LB 6-0 210 Rochelle, GA/Wilcox County
Zykeivous Walker DE 6-4 267 Ellaville, GA/Schley County
Jeremiah Wright OL 6-5 340 Selma, AL/Selma
Kilian Zierer OT 6-7 284 Hohenkirchen, Germany/College of Canyons CC