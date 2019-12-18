Auburn University Fraternity Closed Over Alcohol, Abuse Claims

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – A fraternity at Auburn University in Alabama has been suspended for at least four years over sustained allegations of alcohol and physical abuse.

News outlets report the school launched an investigation into the Delta Zeta chapter of Beta Theta Pi fraternity in September after it received a report of possible misconduct. The school’s newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman, reported Monday that letters addressed to past and present fraternity members said the chapter was being suspended for physical abuse, servitude and alcohol.

The fraternity has until Dec. 31 to vacate its house.

