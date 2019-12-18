Bond Revoked for Teen Driver in Bramblett Fatal Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The teenage driver charged in the fatal wreck that killed “The Voice of the Auburn Tigers” Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula in May has had his bond revoked.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has confirmed to Alabama News Network that the $50,000 bond was revoked this morning for Johnston Edward Taylor, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal wreck that happened May 25.

As we told you last week, Hughes wanted Taylor’s bond revoked, saying that the teenager has continued driving recklessly following the crash. Taylor was 16 when the Brambletts were killed.

Documents filed by prosecutors say Taylor received at least three tickets in November for speeding and reckless driving.

Hughes says Taylor has requested the ability to enter a treatment facility and the judge is allowing that. Taylor will remain in jail until at least Monday and the jail will transport him.

Hughes says if Taylor leaves the facility, he will be charged with escape just as if he walked out of jail. Upon completion of his time at the facility he will be transported back to jail.

Court records show Taylor was speeding when he slammed into the back of the Brambletts’ SUV.

The report says Taylor was going south on Shug Jordan Parkway. The Brambletts’ SUV was stopped or nearly stopped at the West Samford Avenue intersection when it was hit. The impact caused the teen’s SUV to hit a pedestrian crossing signal and a traffic light pole before it stopped.

The Brambletts and Taylor were taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. Paula Bramblett died in the emergency room of internal injuries. She was 52. Rod Bramblett died of a head injury after being flown to Birmingham for treatment. He was 53.

Bramblett was known as the voice of the Auburn Tigers’ sports teams. The entire Auburn University community came out to remember Rod and Paula Bramblett, and the two have been honored by the University through the remainder of the year.