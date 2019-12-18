Golden Apple: Latoya Berry

by Ryan Stinnett

It’s time to meet our Golden Apple Award winner. This month’s winner comes from Resurrection Catholic School in Montgomery and is described as an outstanding, nurturing, and caring kindergarten teacher.

For 5th year teacher Latoya Berry, its all about passion when it comes to teaching kindergarten at Resurrection Catholic School. ” Kindergarten is my passion and the reason why it is my passion is because, when they come, it is very little that they know so it is always my desire to see what that know and what they have learned at the end,” says Berry.

