Hundreds May Face Arrest after Georgia Cockfighting Bust

by Alabama News Network Staff

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (AP) – Georgia officials are looking for more than 200 suspects after busting a giant cockfighting tournament over the weekend. Lincoln County sheriff’s Maj. Jim Wallen tells local news outlets more than 30 people have been charged following the Saturday bust at a property northwest of Augusta. Participants and spectators fled, many abandoning their chickens and vehicles. Wallen described the scene as “chaotic” saying the six officers who responded couldn’t arrest everyone there. Property owner Lanier Hightower was arrested and charged with operating a gambling establishment and aggravated cruelty to animals. Wallen said about 17 dead chickens were counted.

