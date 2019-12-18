Majority of House Votes to Impeach Trump

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. House has impeached President Donald Trump on a charge he abused the power of his office to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump becomes the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

A majority of the House then approve the second charge, obstruction of Congress.

Democrats control the House, and the voting was mostly along party lines. The charges against Trump will next go to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial in January.

Trump, who says he’s done nothing wrong, would almost certainly be acquitted there.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

