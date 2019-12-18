MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: How being healthy saves you $ + Teens & weed + How grandparents benefit from grandchildren

by Samantha Williams

Simple changes to one’s diet might help save as much as 50-billion dollars in health care costs nationally. That’s according to a new study in Boston. Researchers found that increasing consumption of fruits, vegetables, and nuts… plus reductions in processed meats and sugary beverages … might cut nearly 20% of the risk and high cost related to heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

Plus, more U.S. teens are vaping marijuana. Doctors in Michigan said the jump in usage from 2018 to 2019 outpaced the previous increase for tenth and twelfth graders. Physicians said the spike suggests new prevention efforts aimed specifically at adolescents are needed.

Finally, caring for a grandchild can mean less loneliness and social isolation for seniors. Doctors in Germany found the activity helped expand social circles, but they warned the positive impact

could wear off if grandparents are called upon to babysit too often.