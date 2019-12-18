Much Colder Overnight

by Shane Butler

A clear and much colder air mass has taken over our area. High pressure will dominate and help keep the skies mainly clear. Temps will only manage 50s for highs and lows will hover around the freezing mark through Friday morning. An area of low pressure will work across the deep south over the weekend. This system will be a rain maker for the state. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking cloudy and wet with rain at times. Temps will top out in the upper 50s for highs while overnight lows will be in the lower to mid 40s. Due to the position of the surface low over the gulf, we see this as just a rain event for us. No severe storms are expected this time around. Improving weather conditions return just in time for the upcoming holiday period. High pressure moves back over the deep south and we settle into a rather mild weather pattern most of next week. High temps on Christmas Day will hover around the 70 degree mark!