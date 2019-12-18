Officials Break Ground on New Pike County Shopping Center

by Justin Walker

More options will soon be available to shoppers, thanks to the construction of a new retail mall in Pike County.

City and County officials joined with Hutton employees to break ground Wednesday morning at the site of the Hutton Trojan Marketplace. The 120,000 square foot development project will be located across from the Troy Regional Medical Center off Highway 231 and John Witherington Drive.

Stores will include Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, and Rack Room Shoes. More tenants and restaurants are expected to be announced soon.

Officials say the shopping center will be a great addition for the area.

It is unclear how many jobs the shopping center will provide. The Hutton Trojan Marketplace is expected to open by Spring 2021.

Hutton is a commercial real estate and investment company based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

More details to follow…