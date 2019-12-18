Prattville Dedicates Fieldhouse, Park to Coach Lorenzo Pickett

by Jerome Jones

On Tuesday residents of Prattville, Prattville faculty and staff, and the family of late coach Lorenzo Pickett dedicated two structures in his name on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Pickett passed away suddenly on Thanksgiving Day 2006, just days before the Prattville Lions Football team would play in the state championship.

“Coach Lo” was well known as a pillar in the Prattville community. He was known to pick up kids that needed rides, and make sure they had food to eat before they returned home.

Those in attendance say Coach Lo went out of his way to serve the community and was known to give his last, to a child in need.

“This makes me feel so good, because I have been praying so long , because my child struggled trying to help everybody,” says Lorenzo’s mother, Mary Pickett.

The field house at Prattville High School was renamed to the “Lo Pickett Fieldhouse,” and Spring Hill Park in the community where Lorenzo Pickett grew up was renamed Coach Lorenzo “Lo” Pickett Park.