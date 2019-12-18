Selma City Council Names Lt. Kenta Fulford as New Police Chief

by Mandy McQueen

The Selma City Council has named Lt. Kenta Fulford as Selma’s new Police Chief.

City council made the announcement in their meeting Tuesday night.

Fulford is a Selma native and has been a lieutenant with Selma Police Department. He was chosen among three finalists which included former Butler Co. Sheriff Kenneth Hardin and Dr. Stephanie Stewart with the Department of Pardons and Parole.

Former Selma Police Chief, Robert Green, has been acting police chief since Collier announced his retirement.