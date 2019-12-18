Sunny and Dry Rest of Week; Rain Returns for Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Today and tomorrow will be dry with a good supply of sunshine both days; morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s, while highs will be in the 50s. Clouds begin to increase Friday, the day should be remain dry, but a few scattered showers are possible Friday night. Highs Friday will be in the upper 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will actually increase our rain chances for the weekend with more clouds than sun and periods of rain as a low tracks along the Gulf Coast. It will send moisture north in the form of clouds and showers, but with the low south of the area, there will be no threat of severe weather. Both Saturday and Sunday look to be cloudy with periods of rain. Highs this weekend will be upper 50s both days. Rainfall totals over the weekend across South/Central Alabama should be in the 1-2 inch range.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: An upper ridge will build in across the region and will likely keep the weather dry and pleasant much of next week. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the upper 60s and 70s while lows will be in the 40s. Our next storm system looks to arrive towards the end of next week around Dec. 27-28th.

Have a Wednesday of BIG DREAMS!

Ryan