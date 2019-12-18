Trump Impeachment Session Underway in U.S. House

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. House has started a historic session to impeach President Trump.

He faces charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Democratic lawmakers to gather for what she calls a “solemn” session. As soon as it opened, Republicans tried to halt the proceedings with a procedural vote. It was defeated on a party-line vote.

There will be at least six hours of debate, with votes on the articles of impeachment expected by this evening.

President Trump tweeted his outrage, saying, “I DID NOTHING WRONG!”

Only two presidents in U.S. history have been impeached. They were President Andrew Johnson in 1868 and President Bill Clinton in 1999. Neither was removed from office. President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before the U.S. House could vote on impeachment.

A tally compiled by The Associated Press shows Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges. That would sent the charges to the Senate for a trial expected in early January.

A two-thirds vote in the Senate would be required to remove President Trump from office, which political observers say is highly unlikely given that Republicans control the Senate.

