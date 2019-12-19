Changemakers: Fred Gray, A Titan of the Civil Rights Movement

by Samantha Williams

Earlier this month, the country marked the 64th anniversary of the Montgomery bus boycott.

This month’s changemaker played a crucial role in the success of that effort… resulting in desegrating the Montgomery city bus system in the 1950’s.

Civil rights attorney Fred Gray, a Montgomery native, is a titan of the civil rights movement who has played a key role in some of the biggest court decisions that have had a major impact, not just on the state of Alabama, but the entire country.