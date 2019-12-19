Clanton Man Charged with Murder in Lake Jordan Boating Accident Pleads Guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Clanton man charged with two counts of murder related to the July 4 fatal boating accident at Lake Jordan has plead guilty.

Elmore County Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson said Damion Bruno pleaded guilty to two counts in Judge James Goggans’ courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Bruno was arrested and charged in the July 4 accident that killed Clay Jackson, 26, of Deatsville and Travis House, 17, of Marbury.

Both counts of murder come with a recommendation of 30 years each.

Sentencing for Bruno to be at a later date.