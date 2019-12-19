Clear And Cold Tonight; Clouds Increase Friday

by Ben Lang

It was a frigid start to the day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures in many locations fell into the mid 20s early this morning. Thanks to another day of full sunshine, afternoon temperatures rebounded into the low to mid 50s. However, we’re in store for another clear and cold night. Temperatures are already in the 40s as of 5PM, and they’ll continue to quickly fall thanks to the clear sky overhead. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s by 7PM, then into the mid 30s through 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Expect a sunny to mostly sunny start to Friday, but clouds gradually increase during the day. Friday stays on the cool side, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain is not expected Friday, but it could be a wet weekend ahead. The sky becomes overcast Friday night, with lows only falling into the mid 40s.

Rain returns to the area on Saturday. However, it may not be that widespread, but any location in our area could see rain at some point during the day. Rain coverage and intensity ramps up Saturday night through Sunday. Rain could be quite heavy after all is said and done, possibly totaling over 2 inches east of I-65 through Monday morning. Expect highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Saturday and Sunday night lows fall into the mid 40s.

The rain tapers off Monday as the gulf low lifts well to our east. Clouds clear by Monday night, and we’re looking at mild and dry weather Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s both days under a mostly sunny sky. Lows fall into the low 40s Christmas Eve night, but that certainly won’t stop Santa from coming down the chimney. We may see more clouds in the sky Thursday, but high temperatures still reach the upper 60s. Some rain could return to our area next Friday, but the chance for rain looks minimal at this time.